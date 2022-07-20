Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Hosting Late-Night Adoptions Event This Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption sale this week and a Late-Night Adoptions event Friday. The goal of the event is to hopefully clear space in the shelter. Adoption fees for cats, kittens and small animals are waived this week and the adoption center will stay open until 7:30 Friday evening.

The adoption sale also applies to cats and kittens at off-site locations including Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus stores and Petsmart stores. Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application when they arrive at the shelter. All adoptions are first-come to the shelter, first serve.