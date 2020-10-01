Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control launching virtual “Howl-O-Walkoween” fundraiser

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Supplied/FWACC)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s largest fundraiser of the year is going completely online this month.

The annual Howl-O-Walkoween will be virtual all month long due to concerns surrounding in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it’ll feature a virtual pet costume contest, a clothing fundraiser, and a virtual vendor village.

Photos for the costume contest can be submitted through noon on October 19th, with a $20 registration fee and votes costing $1 each. All money raised will go directly to the shelter’s efforts to fight animal cruelty and neglect through educational programs targeted at children.

Learn more about the event by clicking here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here