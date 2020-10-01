Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control launching virtual “Howl-O-Walkoween” fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s largest fundraiser of the year is going completely online this month.

The annual Howl-O-Walkoween will be virtual all month long due to concerns surrounding in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it’ll feature a virtual pet costume contest, a clothing fundraiser, and a virtual vendor village.

Photos for the costume contest can be submitted through noon on October 19th, with a $20 registration fee and votes costing $1 each. All money raised will go directly to the shelter’s efforts to fight animal cruelty and neglect through educational programs targeted at children.

