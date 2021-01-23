Fort Wayne among top cities for young home buyers

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business): The city of Fort Wayne is included in SmartAsset’s 2021 study of “Where More Young Residents Are Buying Homes.”

The financial planning website analyzed 200 of the largest cities in the U.S. as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau and ranked the top 50 cities based on two metrics: the under-35 homeownership rate in 2019 and the 10-year change in the under-35 homeownership rate.

Fort Wayne came in at No. 9 on the list. The Allen County city is the only Hoosier community to make the list.

Midland, Texas tops the list, followed by Cape Coral, Florida; Joliet, Illinois; and Mesquite, Texas.

