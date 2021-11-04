Fort Wayne among Community Crossing grant recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne will be getting $1-million in the Indiana Department of Transportation’s latest round of Community Crossings grants.

The matching funds are part of nearly $102-million being awarded to more than 200 cities, towns, and counties across the Hoosier State for local road projects.

In order to qualify, local governments had to provide local matching funds of 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities. They also had to submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

Allen County is getting more than $624,000, Angola will receive nearly $667,000, and Noble County will receive half a million.

Click here to download the full report.