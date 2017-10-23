Fort Wayne, Allen County unemployment falls again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The unemployment rates for Fort Wayne and Allen County are down in the September 2017 figures released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate for the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area now stands at 3.4 percent. That is down from the benchmark of 4 percent in September of last year. Unemployment stood at 3.8 percent in August 2017.

Allen County unemployment was at 3.5 percent for September 2017. That’s a tenth of a percent below the statewide level of 3.6 percent. Last September, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.

Nationwide, unemployment was at 4.1 percent for September, down from 4.8 percent in September of 2016. That’s also down from the August 2017 unemployment rate of 4.5 percent.