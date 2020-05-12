Fort Wayne airport wraps up parking lot project ahead of schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One positive about the COVID-19 pandemic: it has allowed construction projects to wrap up faster.

Fort Wayne International Airport has finished its “Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project”, Airport officials announced today. It started on April 6th and was slated to take place over a number of phases, as work included milling and replacing existing asphalt, while also adding additional improvements to the existing lots to welcome passengers to the airport.

However, FWA was able to speed the project up considerably due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and their impact on passenger traffic as a result.

The project also increased the airport’s parking capacity and added electric vehicle charging stations for passengers with electric vehicles. Passengers wanting to charge their vehicles can do so for free, but standard parking lot fees still apply.

“While the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought a number of challenges to the airport, we have taken this time to see the positive and use it as an opportunity to expedite our Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project. By completing this project now, passengers will not experience any disruptions when they return to travel,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “With this project, we have been able to create a better parking experience for our passengers and look forward to seeing the lots full when our community is ready to travel again.”

The parking lot project is part of the Airport’s “Project Gateway” expansion plan.