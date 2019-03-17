FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show is looking for a hometown hero to be nominated to the United States Air Force Thunderbirds which will be featured at the show.

The nominated person could get a chance to ride in an F-16 Fighting Falcon and experience the maneuvers the Thunderbirds perform in front of thousands of fans each year. Accepted nominees should be someone who has performed a heroic act, changed their life or is simply an everyday hero. The hero/heroine would be recognized by the Thunderbirds and the air show.

An Orientation Flight Program “Hometown Hero” is hosted by the Thunderbirds in communities across America. It showcases Americans that do amazing things in their communities that parallel the amazing efforts put forth by America’s Airmen every day.

Considered heroes should be looked at as a positive role model. Attributes may include: wounded warriors, an average citizen who heroically saved a life, a celebrated teacher, someone who spends their life working with at-risk children, an unselfish community volunteer, local firefighter, paramedic or police officer.

Ineligible citizens may include: Active duty military solders, elected or appointed officials, unit honorary commanders, newscasters, reporters, board directors or other people who have the ability to gain their own publicity.

If you would like to nominate someone to be a hometown hero, you can send an email with the name of the person you are nominating and a brief summary as to why you are nominating them. You can send nominations to info@fwairshow.com. Nominations must be received by March 31, 2019. The Thunderbirds will announce the selected hometown hero closer to the air show.

Additional information and tickets for the air show are available at www.FWAirShow.com.