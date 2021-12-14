Fort Wayne 2021 neighborhood infrastructure upgrades total nearly $28M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne leaders Tuesday announced that neighborhood infrastructure improvements throughout 2021 totaled nearly $28-million.

All four quadrants of the city saw enhancements, from improved and new sidewalks to better street lighting to road and bridge repairs and expansions, according to the city’s Public Works division.

You can find a full list of 2021 infrastructure upgrades below. Some of the highlights include upgrades along five major traffic corridors, over three miles of new sidewalks, four major trail projects, and one major bridge project.

2021 Fort Wayne Public Works Projects