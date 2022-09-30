Fort 4 Fitness Takes Over Downtown This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort 4 Fitness Fall Festival takes over Downtown this weekend. The Fall Festival is the year’s biggest community celebration of fitness in Downtown Fort Wayne! Every year, thousands of athletes train for and participate in the Fall Festival. The Saturday event features four race distances with a 4 Mile, 10K, Half Marathon, and Triple Crown to suit people of all ages and abilities. Participants are enthusiastically encouraged along the way by neighborhood cheer groups and live music performers, and they’re awarded a finisher medal at the Finish Line at Parkview Field.

A full event schedule can be found here and more details about the event overall can be found online at fort4fitness.org