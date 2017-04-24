Former Wayne HS star charged with sex crime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Wayne High School football player is currently in custody on a criminal sexual conduct charge.

Police in Michigan say 19-year-old Fort Wayne native Auston Robertson was arrested over the weekend. The Associated Press reports that Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him inside her apartment on April 8th.

Robertson was dismissed from the Michigan State University football team almost immediately after prosecutors announced the charge last Friday.