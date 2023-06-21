Former Vice President Pence visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence made a stop in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Just two weeks after making his campaign announcement for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Pence met with voters at the Allen County G.O.P. Headquarters.

Pence greeted each person in the crowd and took pictures before then speaking briefly.

He spoke about Allen County thriving on Republican leadership and the hope of bringing Hoosier values to the White House. He said he is running for president because he believes the country is in trouble.

Pence said he believes that President Biden has weakened America at home and abroad. He pointed to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, economic policies, and the southern border as examples.