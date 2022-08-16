Former Vice President Pence Keynote Speaker At Annual Reagan Bean Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was officially announced on Monday by Allen County Republican Chairman, Steve Shine that former Vice President of The United States and Former Indiana Governor, Mike Pence will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s Reagan Bean Dinner on October 12th at the Grand Wayne Center. Shine said that the timing of the event will be a few weeks before the midterms and a month before the release of his new autobiography.

In a press release, Shine stated that he “Couldn’t be more pleased to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker,” and later went on to emphasize that this years event will be in many ways a way to what he called “rally the troops” ahead of the midterm elections set to take place in November.

The Allen County Republican Party Reagan Bean Dinner will begin with a VIP Reception at 5 P.M. at the Grand Wayne Center, and the cost to attend is $300.00 per person and includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, photo ops with the Vice President, and dinner. For those wishing to attend the dinner only, the cost to attend is $150.00 per person with the doors opening for dinner only guests at 5:30 P.M. For more info, you can contact Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine at Shine & Hardin, LLP at 260-745-1970