Former TinCaps shortstop Tatis Jr. to make MLB debut

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WOWO): A former member of the Fort Wayne TinCaps will be making his Major League Baseball debut tomorrow.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who set a home run record for the TinCaps during the 2017 season, will be on the San Diego Padres’ Opening Day roster tomorrow as they open the MLB season against the San Francisco Giants.

His father played parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues for the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Mets.

The 20-year-old Tatis Jr. is the youngest player in Padres history to start on Opening Day, and is the 173rd Fort Wayne player to make the big leagues since 1993.