Former teacher/band director charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former teacher and band director at a Fort Wayne high school is now facing felony child seduction and child pornography charges.

Josiah Pfenning left his positions at Heritage Junior-Senior High School four months ago, after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student that took place on school grounds.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Pfenning was officially charged Thursday. Police say the girl told them Pfenning kissed and groped her, and also asked the girl for nude photos.

Back in September, a woman came forward to say it happened to her too when she was a teen, while he was a youth leader at her church, and accused East Allen County Schools of ignoring her warnings.

The district says they’re cooperating with authorities and that student safety and wellbeing remain their highest priority.