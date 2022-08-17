Former State Sen. Waltz gets 10 months for illegal campaign contributions

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Former state senator Brent Waltz was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay back $40,500 in illegally-obtained campaign funds. Waltz pleaded guilty to two felonies for the way he got the money for his 2016 campaign for Congress.

Waltz conspired with political consultant Kelly Rogers to funnel contributions from Indiana casino company New Centaur by using straw contributors, who got the money and each contributed $2,700 to Waltz’s campaign.

Waltz pleaded guilty in April to lying to the FBI and receiving conduit contributions, or money funneled illegally from the corporation to the campaign.

Waltz had asked for probation and community service. Federal prosecutors saw Waltz get the sentenced they had asked the judge to give him.