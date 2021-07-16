Former State Rep Forestal found dead

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Former state representative Dan Forestal is dead.

The Marion County coroner says Forestal was found Wednesday at a Quality Inn hotel off of Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Forestal was elected in 2012 representing parts of Indianapolis, but resigned in 2020 after being arrested for impersonating a police officer, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He also made it public that he battled mental health problems.

Forestal was just 38 years old.