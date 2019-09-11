Former president and CEO of Do it Best and Fort Wayne Icon , Don Wolf, dies at age 90

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Don Wolf, former president and CEO of Do it Best Corporation for over 25 years passed away on Wednesday, September 11, at the age of 90.

His career started in 1947 at Hardware Wholesalers Inc. where is made his way up to CEO in 1967. Wolf retired from the position in 1992.

Wolf played an active role in the community by taking up leadership and mentoring roles in several nonprofits and charitable organizations in the Fort Wayne area and throughout the state.

In 1972, Wolf co-founded and served as the first president of Big Brothers of Greater Fort Wayne and then later became president of the national board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of American from 1977 – 1980. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is one of the largest, most recognized, and well-respected chapters in the United States.

Wolf also founded Study Connection in 1989 in partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools. Currently, the program trains and provides around 1,000 volunteer tutors every year to help students with their homework all while lifting up their self-esteem and confidence.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash award by the State of Indiana in 1994 and 1995 acknowledge his leadership in helping children and his commitment to elementary education. In 1993, Wolf was presented the Sachem Award by then-Governor Mike Pence to recognize all that he has accomplished.

Wolf received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Purdue University and an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Vincennes University.

The Journal Gazette also named Wolf the Journal Gazette Newspaper Citizen of the Year in 1991 and later was awarded the Pathfinder Award by Indiana Youthlinks. Wolf was also named Indiana Business Leader of the Year by the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce.