KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 29-year-old construction worker who ran for mayor in Plymouth last May is dead after being hit by a car Friday.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Fisher had been directing traffic and was preparing to leave his worksite on State Road 13 near Waco Drive when he was hit by a pickup truck at around 2pm.

Further details were not released. An investigation into the incident is underway.