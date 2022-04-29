Former New Haven Middle School Principal Pleads Guilty In Child Seduction Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A now-former principal of New Haven Middle School has pleaded guilty to child seduction charges stemming from a 2008 incident involving a student. According to court documents, Peter Downey seduced a student, who was 16 at the time, while he was employed as principal of New Haven Middle School. The victim became pregnant when she was 17 and court documents say he drove her to a Planned Parenthood location in Chicago where she had an abortion.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, a plea agreement was reached Thursday and says Downey pleaded guilty to two counts of child seduction, which calls for him to spend no more than three years behind bars. The agreement must still be accepted by a judge. Downey is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27th.