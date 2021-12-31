Former Muncie Mayor begins prison sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A former mayor of Muncie has reported to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of theft of government funds.

Dennis Tyler was sentenced last month to one-year in prison and the Muncie Star Press reports Tyler has now begun serving that sentence at the Morgantown Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia.

The prison is a minimum security facility for male prisoners, according to the publication.

Tyler was indicted in 2019 on charges of accepting $5,000 from a contractor in exchange for city contracts being awarded to that person’s business. The indictment came just weeks before Tyler’s second term as mayor ended.