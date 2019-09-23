Former Mad Ants great killed

DALLAS, Texas (WOWO): Andre Emmett, who was an all star with the Mad Ants during the 2014-15 season, was killed this morning in Dallas according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Emmett was murdered in his hometown of Dallas.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

Emmett, 37, averaged 22.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with Fort Wayne in 39 games. He was also the D League (now G League) All-Star game MVP.

He recently was playing professional basketball in Puerto Rico this year and for the BIG3 league in the United States.

Emmett was the 35th overall pick by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA Draft.

In college, he was a first-team All-American in 2004 while playing under Bob Knight at Texas Tech. Emmett was also named to the All-Big 12’s first team from 2002-2004.