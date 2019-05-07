Former local NAACP President dies at age 58

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former president of the Fort Wayne NAACP Rev. Michael Latham died on Monday, May 6, at the age of 58.

According to the Journal Gazette, at the time of Latham’s death, he was a pastor at Renaissance Baptist Church. Latham took the role of acting president of the local NAACP in 1998 when the former president, Elizabeth Dobynes was hospitalized. He then became president when she passed away in 1999. He left the presidency seat in 2008 when Rev. Bill McGill was elected.

Latham is known for his work with the youth and the poor. He fought the rule that allowed the county to charge jail inmates during their incarcerations.

He helped to create the National African-American Founders’ District advocacy group in 2009. Latham tried to establish a historic district to honor black founders in 2015.

The viewing is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at The Chapel which is located at 2505 W. Hamilton Road South. The funeral is also at The Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday. He is being buried in Highland Park Cemetery.