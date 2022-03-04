Former Jimtown High School teacher arrested after slapping student

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The former Jimtown High School teacher seen slapping a student on security footage has been arrested.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the February 25th battery of a student at Baugo Schools.

After a detailed investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Michael Hosinski was taken into custody on the preliminary charge of battery, as a level 6 felony.

A request for formal charges has been submitted to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

Not long after the incident took place last Friday, Hosinski put in an “accelerated retirement request” that was granted unanimously by school board members earlier this week.

Hosinski qualifies for retirement through the Rule of 85: He is at least 55 years old and has worked at least 30 years.