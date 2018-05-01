Former Indiana town marshal faces misconduct, forgery case

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a former northern Indiana town marshal provided false police credentials for an acquaintance so the person could be paid more while working as a security guard.

State police say 30-year-old Aaron Dague of Wabash was arrested Monday and was held at the Miami County Jail on charges including official misconduct, obstruction of justice and forgery. He was fired in December by the Bunker Hill town council for conduct unbecoming an officer.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Dague had a lawyer who could comment.

Dague was hired as marshal of the town of about 900 residents in February 2017 after its former marshal and four deputies resigned in December 2016. State police say that while serving town marshal he provided the false credentials and a Bunker Hill police badge.