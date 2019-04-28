Former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar Dies at age 87

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – Former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar has passed away Sunday at the age of 87 according to USA Today.

Lugar was a foreign policy leader and received the Defense Department’s highest Civilian award for efforts in securing and destroying weapons of mass destruction after the Soviet Union fell.

His death was caused from complications of chronic inflammatory derrylinating polyneuropathy.

Lugar was mayor for Indianapolis from 1968 to 1975 and was in the United States Senate from 1977 to 2013.

He also became president of the Lugar Center in 2013 during which he continued working on his foreign policy priorities.

He is survived by his wife Cha and his four sons.