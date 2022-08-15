Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill expected to file to run for 2nd District Congressional seat

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Network Indiana): You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress.

IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski, who died nearly two weeks ago in a car crash.

Hill is from Elkhart County, where he served as the county prosecutor before running for state attorney general and winning in 2016. Hill’s license was suspended for a month last year for the 2018 incident in which several women accused Hill of groping and other reprehensible behavior.

Hill was not prosecuted. But in an Indiana Supreme Court disciplinary procedure it was determined he had committed a misdemeanor battery, which is why his law license was suspended.

Hill has denied the accusations.

IndyPolitics also reports outgoing State Rep. Curt Nisly and former State Rep. Christy Stutzman are also expected to file to run for the Second District seat.