Former Huntington University Cross-Country Coach Indicted

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): A grand jury in northern Indiana has indicted a former Huntington University cross-country coach for his treatment of student athletes.

The indictment, which was filed Monday charges Nicholas Johnson with sexual batter and battery.

Johnson is accused of touching female athletes, manipulated them, sexually assaulting them and injecting the with substances. The accusations are in a lawsuit filed by three athletes against Johnson, his wife Lauren, Huntington University and its board of trustees.

A trial date has not been set for the civil case. Online court records do not indicate if Johnson has been arrested.