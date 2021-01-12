Former Huntington resident charged in Capitol riot now out on bond

HAWAII (WOWO): A former area man connected to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol is free on bond.

34-year-old Nick Ochs graduated from Huntington North High School in 2005, but he’s currently a Hawaii resident awaiting trial on a federal charge of unlawful entry into a restricted building or grounds.

He was arrested by the FBI last week. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say he’s set to appear in a Washington D.C. court by video this Friday.

Ochs is one of the founding members of the Hawaii Chapter of the “Proud Boys,” which is a far-right, male-only political group that the FBI categorizes as an extremist group.