Former HU VP avoids jail time in battery, fondling allegations

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
162

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be no jail time for a former Huntington University vice president who admitted to battery.

Vince Haupert pleaded guilty Tuesday to midsemeanor battery over allegations he fondled a man while he was sleeping in a spare room in Haupert’s home.

RELATED: Ex-Huntington University Administrator charged with battery

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Haupert was given a six-month suspended sentence and allowed to return to California to continue ongoing rehabilitation treatment.

Haupert resigned from his role as Vice President for Advancement at the Christian university in August.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here