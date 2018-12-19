Former HU VP avoids jail time in battery, fondling allegations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be no jail time for a former Huntington University vice president who admitted to battery.

Vince Haupert pleaded guilty Tuesday to midsemeanor battery over allegations he fondled a man while he was sleeping in a spare room in Haupert’s home.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Haupert was given a six-month suspended sentence and allowed to return to California to continue ongoing rehabilitation treatment.

Haupert resigned from his role as Vice President for Advancement at the Christian university in August.