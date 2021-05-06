Former Greater Fort Wayne CEO running for governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Greater Fort Wayne CEO Eric Doden announced Thursday that he is seeking to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.

Doden, a Butler native, has formed a campaign committee to run as a Republican. Current Gov. Eric Holcomb will not be eligible to run again in 2024.

He currently is president of Pago USA, and is a founding partner of Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC. Previously, he was CEO of Greater Fort Wayne from 2015-2018. He has also served as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation under then-Gov. Mike Pence.

Doden ran for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2011, losing in the primary to eventual Republican challenger Paula Hughes.

“I have spent the last decade focused on tackling Indiana’s greatest challenges and implementing conservative solutions that get real results for the people of Indiana,” Doden said. “As a husband, father and Hoosier who is passionate about restoring excellence to our communities, I believe that our brightest days are ahead.”

Doden lives in Fort Wayne with his wife Maci and their five children.