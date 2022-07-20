Former FWPD officer accused of exposing himself to two women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne Police officer accused of exposing himself to two women has a warrant out for his arrest.

Erik Melia, 42, has a warrant for a second count of misdemeanor public indecency according to the Journal Gazette.

Melia is accused of stroking the hand of a victim while on scene as an officer on June 5, then directing the woman to drive to a remote area where he then allegedly exposed himself and tried to get the woman to touch him in a sexual nature.

The other incident happened on July 14 when Melia was no longer on the force. Court records reveal that he reached out to a woman he knew while he was an officer and asked her to come outside and smoke with him in his car. Court documents go on to state that the woman says she became uncomfortable with Melia’s continued attempts and then took video of the incident, which showed him exposing himself, touching himself and attempted to get her to touch him.