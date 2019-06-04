Former FWPD chief retires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Fort Wayne Police Chief Garry Hamilton has retired from the department.

Hamilton retired on Monday from his role of deputy chief. He was with the department for more than 24 years.

He stepped down as police chief in 2016 to take a position as head of the department’s community relations division. Hamilton was replaced by Steve Reed.

Hamilton served as chief from January 2014 through July 2016, becoming the city’s first black police chief.