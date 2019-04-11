Former FWCS worker wanted for child solicitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest warrant has been issued for a former North Side High School aide for seeking sex with a student.

28-year-old Devin Gilliam worked several years for the school as a special education assistant. The Journal Gazette reports he was fired last August after allegedly taking a liking to a female student and started sending her inappropriate messages, including a desire to have sex with her and how he would go about doing so.

He also allegedly sent her a naked photo.

Gilliam has been charged with child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.