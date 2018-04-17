Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

By
Kayla Blakeslee
-
0
93

HOUSTON (WOWO): The former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter.

The news comes on the heels of a statement issued Sunday, by the office of her husband, former President George Bush, saying that after consulting her family and her doctors, Mrs. Bush had “decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

