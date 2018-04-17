Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

HOUSTON (WOWO): The former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018

The news comes on the heels of a statement issued Sunday, by the office of her husband, former President George Bush, saying that after consulting her family and her doctors, Mrs. Bush had “decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”