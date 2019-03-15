Former firefighter sentenced in stalking case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne firefighter has avoided jail time in a stalking case.

Michael Moring, 49, was sentenced to one year of probation for harassment after his stalking charge was dropped according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Moring had been accused of stalking a woman from April 2016 to February 2017 according to court documents. Police say he sent the woman vulgar texts, pictures and videos with some containing bestiality.

Moring was suspended without pay in March of 2018.

He was initially charged with a felony count of stalking, but that was dropped after a plea agreement Friday. Moring was also issued a no contact order and had to leave the department.