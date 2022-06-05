Former congressman running out of options for cancer treatment

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Doctors have stopped giving former congressman Mark Souder chemotherapy as a treatment for his pancreatic cancer.

According to a social media post, Souder claims that chemotherapy and surgery are no longer options for his cancer treatment.

The post came after a PET scan he had on Tuesday which showed that his cancer has grown and not reduced in size, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Souder said he has been blessed with more time than doctors had predicted. He also mentioned that he is hopeful, as a new treatment is being considered that may extend his time even further. Souder added that this “cutting edge” treatment is not a cure.

Former U.S. Representative Mark Souder thanked all of his supporters. He served in the House of Representatives as a Republican from 1995 through 2010. Souder has also published a book on the history of television in Fort Wayne.