Former Bishop Luers coach facing child sex crime charges

By
Ian Randall
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former teacher and coach at Bishop Luers High School Jordan Miller is facing charges for inappropriate relationships with students.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that according to court documents, the 33-year-old faces accusations from three different former students. Two of the students were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Miller taught at the school from 2016 to 2018.

He is charged with to counts of child seduction where the defendant has a professional relationship with the child.

