Former attorney sentenced in bankruptcy case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne attorney was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty in a bankruptcy case.

Randall Stiles, 45, was sentenced to to six months in prison after pleading guilty to making a false oath in a bankruptcy proceeding, embezzlement from a bankruptcy estate and failure to file a tax return. He must pay $235,055.88 to the IRS and $3,535 to a victim.

Court documents reveal this stems from a misrepresentation of a client and Stiles’ own bankruptcy filing in 2013. He stole from a client and lied to them about the filing of his tax return. Stiles pleaded guilty to two felony counts of bankruptcy fraud and a misdemeanor tax count in September of 2017. Stiles also agreed pay restitution and to file his unfiled tax returns for 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

He was suspended indefinitely from law practice by the Indiana Supreme Court before federal charges were filed.