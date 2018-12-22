Former assistant fire chief suing over discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne assistant Fire Chief says he was forced to resign due to racial discrimination.

Court documents filed earlier this month by Elbert Starks accused the city of allowing him to be “subjected to racially hostile comments from co-workers which created a hostile work environment,” according to the Journal Gazette.

Starks is black. He says he reported the comments to his superiors and was transferred to another fire station and eventually demoted. He quit the department in October.

Starks is seeking back pay, bonuses, and other compensation.