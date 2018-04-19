Former Allen County Judge Scheibenberger dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Allen County attorney and judge has died.

69-year-old Ken Scheibenberger died Tuesday, according to the Journal Gazette. The Fort Wayne native served as a Superior Court judge from 1991 to 2010, and was responsible for creating one of Indiana’s first drug courts in Allen County back in 1996.

He also served as Fort Wayne’s drug ordinance coordinator and once said the loss of his son due to drug addiction helped him become more aware of the disease and better able to confront it, both on the bench and in life.

Funeral arrangements are pending.