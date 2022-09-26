Former 3rd District Congressman Mark Souder passes away after a long battle with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former 3rd District Congressman Mark Souder has died after a long battle with cancer.

Souder’s family posted the following message on his Facebook page:

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Mark Souder-Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. This morning he went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mark was a strong leader and passionate about his faith, family, and his country. We want to thank you for all the kind words, prayers, and support over the past months.

-The Souder Family

Souder entered hospice care a few weeks ago. He announced earlier this year that doctors have stopped giving him chemotherapy as a treatment for his pancreatic cancer as that, as well as surgery, were no longer options for treatment.

Before his passing Souder said he had been blessed with more time than doctors had predicted. On multiple occasions, Souder thanked all of his supporters.

He served in the House of Representatives as a Republican from 1995 until 2010, when he resigned after an extra-marital affair came to light.

Souder had also published a book on the history of television in Fort Wayne.