Forever 21 closing near 200 stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Forever 21 has announced that it will close around 200 stores, possibly including the Fort Wayne location, in attempts to get back to good financial standing due to the company filing for bankruptcy.

Attempts for the company to downsize and remain in good financial standing will depend on landlords who own the leased spaces and how they cooperate with the company.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the chain has 800 stores worldwide with 549 of them in the United States.

Forever 21, founded in 1984, started the bankruptcy process in September.