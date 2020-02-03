Forecasts call for snow, dropping temps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Spring today, Winter tomorrow.

Today’s high is in the 50s, but if you miss a chance to enjoy the weather, it’ll be a while before it’s nice again.

ABC 21 Meteorologist Matthew Bullock tells WOWO News temperatures will be dropping like a stone tonight and tomorrow, and that’s not all:

“We will drop down significantly in just 48 hours, and we see some snow returning into Wednesday and Thursday.”

Tuesday morning’s high is 43 degrees, and that is expected to drop during the day. The National Weather Service says the area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

