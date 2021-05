NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Heads up, if you drive a Ford Explorer.

Ford is recalling 661,000 of them, between the 2016 and 2019 model years, because of reports that the roof rail covers can detach.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue was first reported early last year when the NHTSA learned of 11 related incidents.

The automaker will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and covers. Click here to read the full case report.