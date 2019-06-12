Ford issues three new safety recalls for various models

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Ford Motor Company has issued three safety recalls for various vehicle models throughout North America.

1.2 million Ford Explorers are being recalled for rear suspension toe link fracture issues, which can significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall is for select 2011-2017 Explorers, all of which were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from May 17, 2010 through January 25, 2017. The recall reference number is 19S17.

The second safety recall was issued for 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmissions, as they may have a transmission calibration issue.

Affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from May 7, 2012 to October 27, 2013, and at Kansas Assembly Plant from April 18, 2012 to November 18, 2013.

Ford reports approximately 123,000 F-150’s are affected, and the reference number for the recall is 19S19.

The third safety recall was issued for 2009-2016 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-litre engines due to motive power issues.

Reports indicate that the majority of failures have occurred when torque is the highest, which is when the driver attempts to accelerate from a stop.

The recall affects just over 3,800 U.S. vehicles that were build at Ohio Assembly Plant between May 11, 2009 and December 10, 2015.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S20.

Click here for more information.