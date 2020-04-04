Food banks seek emergency funding

OHIO (AP): The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is asking for $25-million in emergency state assistance to respond to record-breaking requests for food distribution.

Executive Director Lisa Hamler-Fugitt also encouraged private monetary contributions and urged Ohioans to stop hoarding food:

“If you have enough, please make sure that your family, friends and neighbors have the food that they need,” Hamler-Fugitt said. “Hunger is just six doors away, and it looks a whole lot like you and me.”

Food bank operators say as many as one in three clients are new to the food bank system since the pandemic hit. Gov. Mike DeWine promised a response soon.