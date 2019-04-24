Foellinger Theatre summer concert lineup released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has announced its annual summer concert series for Foellinger Theatre:
May 11 – 8 pm: Kansas
May 19 – 1 pm: Fort Wayne Youth Symphony and Concert Orchestra
May 25 – 6:30 pm: Dwight Yoakam / Steve Early and The Dukes / Junior Brown
June 7 – 8 pm: Mitch Ryder / Duke Tumatoe
June 11 – 6:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band
June 14 – 8 pm: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
June 19 – 7:30 pm: Boz Scaggs
June 29 – 2&6 pm Clan Tynker
July 2 – 8 pm: Weird Al
July 6 – 8 pm: Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience
July 9 – 6:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band
July 11 – 8 pm: Leonid & Friends Tribute to the Band Chicago
July 12 – 8 pm: Collective Soul
July 13 – 8 pm: Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience
July 19 – 8 pm: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
July 20 – 8 pm: Stayin’ Alive
July 25 – 7:30 pm: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra
July 26 – 7 pm: Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
July 27 – 8 pm: Loverboy
August 3 – 8 pm: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Experience
August 10 – 8 pm: Billy the Kid: The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute
August 13 – 7:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band
You can buy tickets here.