Foellinger Theatre summer concert lineup released

By
WOWO News
-
(Supplied/Foellinger Theatre)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has announced its annual summer concert series for Foellinger Theatre:

May 11 – 8 pm: Kansas

May 19 – 1 pm: Fort Wayne Youth Symphony and Concert Orchestra

May 25 – 6:30 pm: Dwight Yoakam / Steve Early and The Dukes / Junior Brown

June 7 – 8 pm: Mitch Ryder / Duke Tumatoe

June 11 – 6:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band

June 14 – 8 pm: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

June 19 – 7:30 pm: Boz Scaggs

June 29 – 2&6 pm Clan Tynker

July 2 – 8 pm: Weird Al

July 6 – 8 pm: Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience

July 9 – 6:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band

July 11 – 8 pm: Leonid & Friends Tribute to the Band Chicago

July 12 – 8 pm: Collective Soul

July 13 – 8 pm: Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience

July 19 – 8 pm: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

July 20 – 8 pm: Stayin’ Alive

July 25 – 7:30 pm: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra

July 26 – 7 pm: Fort Wayne Children’s Choir

July 27 – 8 pm: Loverboy

August 3 – 8 pm: Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Experience

August 10 – 8 pm: Billy the Kid: The Definitive Billy Joel Tribute

August 13 – 7:30 pm: Fort Wayne Area Community Band

You can buy tickets here.

