Foellinger Foundation Search For New President, CEO Begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County charity organization has launched a search for a new president and CEO and expects a new hire by fall. The Foellinger Foundation opened the application process on June 16 as David Bennett has filled the role in the interim since October 2022.

According to Inside Indiana Business, Michael Moellering, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, will lead the search committee, which will review a consultant’s recommendations, conduct interviews and present a candidate to the board of directors.

The company said the ideal candidate reflects the Foellinger family’s values and is accomplished, a strategic leader, curious and experienced. Last month, the foundation reopened a building that underwent a $4 million renovation to provide meeting spaces available for Allen County not-for-profits to use at no cost.