Foellinger Foundation Opens Renovated Space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Foellinger Foundation has reopened its building after an approximately $4 million renovation. The foundation said the updated space provides meeting spaces available for Allen County nonprofits to use at no cost. The new space includes a refinished lower level, six open meeting and collaboration spaces, and four private meeting spaces.

Interim President David Bennett told Inside Indiana Business the previous iteration of the building, which was built in 1992, had zero dedicated meeting spaces but the renovations allow just that. The foundation said the meeting spaces are available for one-on-one meetings, board meetings, group meetings, retreats and more. The renovation project began in April 2022.