Foellinger Foundation granting $1.1 million to non-profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Community Interests category totaling $1,155,000 to support 32 nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.
“We are grateful to the nonprofit organizations that provide services to Allen County residents. Their dedication helps enrich the culture in our area,” said David Bennett, Interim Foundation President.
The following organizations received funding:
ACRES Land Trust
Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society, Inc. (History Center)
American National Red Cross
Artlink
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne
Audiences Unlimited
Cass Housing
Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children
Embassy Theatre Foundation
Fort Wayne Ballet
Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Fort Wayne Cinema Center
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra
Fort Wayne Trails