Foellinger Foundation granting $1.1 million to non-profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Community Interests category totaling $1,155,000 to support 32 nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.

“We are grateful to the nonprofit organizations that provide services to Allen County residents. Their dedication helps enrich the culture in our area,” said David Bennett, Interim Foundation President.

The following organizations received funding:

ACRES Land Trust

Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society, Inc. (History Center)

American National Red Cross

Artlink

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne

Audiences Unlimited

Cass Housing

Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children

Embassy Theatre Foundation

Fort Wayne Ballet

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Fort Wayne Cinema Center

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra

Fort Wayne Trails